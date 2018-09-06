SWC comes to the rescue of Ariyoor old woman in distress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Women’s Commission (SWC) has directed the police to ensure that an old woman, a native of Ayiroor near Varkala, be provided safe stay at her house, currently inhabited by her son and daughter-in-law, from where she was thrown out.

The women had complained to the Commission during its monthly adalat here that she had no other place to go after being thrown out of the house by her son and daughter-in-law. She had gifted the house to her son, and it was clearly mentioned in the will that the parents should be looked after by her son. However, the promises were broken by the son, and the old woman was subjected to ill-treatment.

After hearing the complaint, Commission chairperson M C Josephine directed Ayiroor Police Station Sub-Inspector to ensure that the woman is provided accommodation at the house.

Another complaint that came up before the adalat was filed by a woman, who alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were not allowing her to stay with her husband. She also accused the two of pressurizing her to divorce her husband. The adalat decided to summon the husband before the full commission.

In another successful attempt, the adalat could resolve the problems between a couple, who have been living separately for two years.

About 100 petitions came up before the adalat, of which 36 were resolved. In seven cases, reports were sought from the revenue and police departments, and three cases have been posted for counseling. Fifty-four cases have been set aside for next adalat.