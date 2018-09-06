Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram's first agri-business incubation centre to come up at Mundela

The centre will provide training in manufacturing value-added products from agricultural produce in a bid to enhance farmers’ income.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mundela, near Aruvikkara, will host the district’s first agri-business incubation centre. The centre will provide training in manufacturing value-added products from agricultural produce in a bid to enhance farmers’ income.

The Nedumangad block panchayat had included the project in the plan for the last fiscal. Training will be provided to make value-added products from local produce such as jack fruit, banana, pineapple, coconut and various types of vegetables. Entrepreneurship assistance will be provided to the candidates who complete the training.

Nedumangad block panchayat president B Biju said in the first phase, women aged between 18 and 50 years will be trained. Subsequent phases will be opened to all. The centre  established at a cost of `24 lakh will start functioning in the first week of October. An amount of  `20 lakh has been set apart for machinery and allied equipment and `4 lakh for providing training to 60 women over two weeks.

Experts from the Industries Department will provide the necessary technical expertise for implementing the project. Assistance for availing bank loans and access to benefits connected to various government schemes are other USPs of the project, the district panchayat said.  

There is also a plan to form revenue-generating micro clusters with product manufacturing units that have a similar character.

Sowing the seeds
The centre will provide training in manufacturing value-added products from agricultural produce
In the first phase, women aged between 18 and 50 years will be trained

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mundela agri-business incubation agri-business incubation centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt