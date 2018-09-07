A historical move, LGBTQ community hails the verdict

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Supreme Court verdict on Thursday that decriminalised homosexuality has brought cheers amongst the LGBTQ community and amongst the social justice crusaders. The old colonial law of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was partially struck down by the apex court vindicating the rights of the sexual minorities.

“It is a path-breaking verdict. The challenge is to dispel the stigma attached to the sexual minorities and remove it from the public consciousness which has been attuned towards stigmatising it,” said Anishia Jayadev, gender faculty at the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) and a gender nodal officer of the state government.

The verdict has brought the much-needed visibility to the LGBTQ community, Dr Arifa K C says. “Up till now, we have been turning a blind eye towards the community. We have been denying their existence in our society. This verdict has brought the much-needed visibility to the community in our public spaces. Till now it has been considered an aberration or that it was some kind of a disease,” says Dr Arifa, an oncologist and chairperson of Centre for Film, Gender and Culture Studies (CFGCS). “The verdict is a victory. That the constitutional rights and civil liberties of the community have been upheld by the apex court helps in bringing the sexual minorities into the mainstream,” she added.

The news has brought a sense of achievement to the LGBTQ community. Nandana, a trans activist and the first trans person to become a member of the SFI district committee in Thrissur, said the verdict aids in taking forward the cause of the sexual minorities. “There has been no legal support up till now. It has been an uphill struggle for gay couples as they could never disclose their identity nor did they have the freedom to choose their sexuality,” said Nandana. “We have been following a law from the time of the British which has been used to victimise many in this community. Even police cases have been fabricated against the members of the community. The verdict will help a great deal in bringing a considerable change in the public consciousness. Criminisalisation of homosexuality sends out a wrong message about the community and that it was to be shunned. The decriminalisation will help a great deal in creating awareness amongst the public and in bringing a sense of acceptance about the sexual minorities as well,” Nandana adds.

But the verdict is just the start and much needs to be done, the activists say in unison. “The support from the society is required. Even now, there is a community which is unwilling to accept the sexual minorities. Ever since the verdict came out, people have started bringing out trolls against the verdict. Sensitisation is the need of the hour. We need to have a campaign in the lines of the literacy campaign to create awareness,” Anishia adds.

Pointing out that much needs to be done to bring in a level of acceptance for the LGBTQ community, Arifa added that in the present socio-political scenario, when dissenting voices are being stifled, such a progressive judgment brings up much hope and restores the faith in the constitution. “The LGBT is always designated as the ‘other’. They never come into the mainstream sexual identity. For a phenomenal change to be witnessed, we need more long-term social interventions,” she said.