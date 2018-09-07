Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A shade for times of distress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:As part of the two-day painting event titled ‘Chithratanal’ jointly organised by the Lalitakala Akademi, Chirakala Parishath and Sap Green to raise flood relief funds, a mobile art gallery has been set up at the Napier Museum in Thiruvananthapuram.

The paintings can be bought at a fixed price of Rs 1,500 from the mobile art gallery. It is a fully air-conditioned bus with modern lighting. Consisting of abstract, realistic and stylised paintings from artists M V Devan and Kanai Kunjhiraman, the exhibition encompasses fine art, contemporary art, pop art, classical and nature-themed paintings.

The most attractive element of the exhibition is that artists have given their contribution without seeking any remuneration or travel allowance. It is a no-cost involved effort from artists from all over the country. The mobile art gallery aims to extend the reach of pictures to villages. Instead of searching for galleries, art comes straight at your doorstep. “People are visually illiterate, our aim is to reach out to the maximum number of people and make them visual literate,” said Nemom Pushparaj, Akademi chairman.

The artist chooses to work ‘in the open air’ more close to nature and sets up drawing space under the trees. Around hundreds of artists from all around the country have is participating in the event. Above Rs 10 lakh has been collected and will be given to the government flood relief fund.

The mobile art gallery has been appreciated by Malayalees and non-Malayalees. An exhibition of the  remaining paintings will be held on September 10 and 11 at the Museum auditorium. “Our mobile art gallery is planning to visit Kozhikode, Kannur and Kottayam soon,” said Nemom.

