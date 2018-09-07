Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Easy does it

For designer Ramona Singh, her clothes are an extension of her personality as a former graphic designer and photographer.

Published: 07th September 2018

By Rashmi Rajagopal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:For designer Ramona Singh, her clothes are an extension of her personality as a former graphic designer and photographer. “I like clean lines, simple designs and clothes that  are clutter free,” she says, when asked about the design aesthetics she subscribes to. Her Delhi-based label, Ramona Singh Clothes, is a result of her need for garments that suited her sensibilities. “It was really difficult for me to find clothes that I liked. So I used to get my clothes tailor-made from a  trusted tailor, here in Delhi.

These outfits always attracted a lot of attention and compliments, and one day, I decided to set up my own label,” says Ramona, who draws inspiration from her travels.Working with handwoven fabrics and minimal embellishments, the designer seeks to recreate a sense of serenity in her clothes, which she confesses people have also said are one of the qualities of her photography.

“For me, clothing needs to be comfortable and well fitting yet stylish. There’s a certain gracefulness and peace that I aim to achieve through my designs,” explains Ramona.Less than a year old, the label recently debuted its third collection, entitled Miyuki.

As the name suggests, the garments use Japanese miyuki beads in subtle ways. “Miyuki is Japanese for ‘beautiful’ and ‘feminine.’ I think it fits perfectly with my collection,” she shares. Crafted from chanderi cotton and habutai silk, the line-up includes dresses, tunics, trousers and saris.

Employing a mix of vibrant and sombre hues such as lime green, peach and midnight blue, the pieces are apt for the festive season.While she’s currently focusing on building her brand online, she hopes to tie up with a few online stores in the near future.`3,500 upwards.Available online

