Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lord of the wings

Finding one’s passion is a long journey. Once you find it you need to nurture it which in itself is indeed a difficult task.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Finding one’s passion is a long journey. Once you find it you need to nurture it which in itself is indeed a difficult task. This is the story of Evan from Puluvila, Thiruvananthapuram, who won gold, silver and bronze medals in best wild type Fischer’s lovebird (green), best dominant edged Fischer’s lovebird and best dominant pied Fischer’s lovebird categories in the India African Lovebirds Competition held on August 5, at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

He has a bird aviary consisting of 150 birds from the category of Fischer’s love birds and exotic finches.”My passion of bird keeping started when I was in Class VI. Initially I was curious about different colours and patterns on parrots. That fueled my interest to study about the colour mutations and genetics of parrots,” said Evan.

During the initial phase, he performed experiments with low cost birds such as budgies and finches. Once he had gained enough confidence to take his passion to next level, he started collecting more exotic mutations.”The reason why I concentrate on single species is that I can put in a lot more effort. It is a step by step process in which you really have to be patient,” he continued. Evan also gave awareness classes in five districts about the mutations and genetics of birds.

A graduate in Electronics and Communications Engineering, he also expressed his interest in experimenting and creating new combination mutations. “I try to learn the behaviour of each mutation, and breed different mutations together to get a specific output or offspring,” he said.

He is currently working on a project titled Creating Unique Brains, which aims to develop social innovations by students. “My plan is to build a centre for conserving endangered and threatened species,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality