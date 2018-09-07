Lord of the wings

Merin Mariya By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Finding one’s passion is a long journey. Once you find it you need to nurture it which in itself is indeed a difficult task. This is the story of Evan from Puluvila, Thiruvananthapuram, who won gold, silver and bronze medals in best wild type Fischer’s lovebird (green), best dominant edged Fischer’s lovebird and best dominant pied Fischer’s lovebird categories in the India African Lovebirds Competition held on August 5, at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

He has a bird aviary consisting of 150 birds from the category of Fischer’s love birds and exotic finches.”My passion of bird keeping started when I was in Class VI. Initially I was curious about different colours and patterns on parrots. That fueled my interest to study about the colour mutations and genetics of parrots,” said Evan.

During the initial phase, he performed experiments with low cost birds such as budgies and finches. Once he had gained enough confidence to take his passion to next level, he started collecting more exotic mutations.”The reason why I concentrate on single species is that I can put in a lot more effort. It is a step by step process in which you really have to be patient,” he continued. Evan also gave awareness classes in five districts about the mutations and genetics of birds.

A graduate in Electronics and Communications Engineering, he also expressed his interest in experimenting and creating new combination mutations. “I try to learn the behaviour of each mutation, and breed different mutations together to get a specific output or offspring,” he said.

He is currently working on a project titled Creating Unique Brains, which aims to develop social innovations by students. “My plan is to build a centre for conserving endangered and threatened species,” he added.