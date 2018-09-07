Pens take step towards an eco-friendly campus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Eco-friendly seed pens, has been initiated in L’ecole Chempaka School, under their social initiative programme, extending their support in implementing the ‘Green Protocol’ inside the school campus. Daphne Gomez, founder principal of L’ecole Chempaka, launched the pens on Wednesday as a mark of Teachers Day celebration. KT Karmachandran, current principal of the school has addressed the students and facilitators in the function.

The eco-friendly pens are made of recycled paper and contain seeds of vegetables, trees and medicinal plants, including Agasthya tree or the ‘Humming Bird’ tree.The eco-friendly pens that have been sent from Kollam to the schools, were produced by a differently abled person.

By appreciating the tireless efforts of the teachers and children in implementing the ‘Green Protocol’ in the school premises, Daphne Gomex said, “One should be aware of his or her surroundings and environment.”