Plucking emotions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:There’s no denying the fact that musicians make idiosyncratic faces when they completely lose themselves in the craft. This is especially true for guitarists who control the feeling in each note they play. Bharath Kashyap, a multi-instrumentalist and independent composer, is no different.

“As a solo act, my forte lies in showcasing emotions, reliving experiences, and reviving memories through songs.But I cannot do vocals, so I try to make my guitar sing for me,” shares the Bengaluru lad, who is part of the lineup for the upcoming ‘mini-festival’ in Aluva titled heARTbeats.

Bharath isn’t just a guitar instructor at the Artista Academy Of Music, he’s also part of an alternative/folk trio called Cinema Of Excess. However, this 24-year-old already has an individual artiste album called Running Revolution out and is currently working his sophomore outing! “The second (yet-to-be-titled) album is completely acoustic, unlike the first one.

It features original tunes have been leaning on many styles: from Western/Indian classical to blues/jazz. That’s why I prefer to say that my songbook is full of world music,” he shares, adding that in the upcoming performance attendees will get to hear his own acoustic compositions like Hippie Gypsy and A Mother’s Lullaby.

On board

Everything from rock to electronica vibes will be represented at the gig. Michael Antony Dias of Mad Orange Fireworks, Antematter (duo of Lettisha L S and Anubhav Das), progressive act Random Propowrtions, singer-songwriter Mahesh Raghunandan, Kochi's own outfit The Derelicts, Chidakasha, and Vishnu Varma, are also part of the lineup. The Heart (organiser) has announced that profits of this event will be spent on flood relief efforts.