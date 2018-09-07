Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vendors feel the pinch

With no leisure activities left, tourists have stopped coming to this famed beach and these vendors are facing the brunt now. 

Published: 07th September 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:“During this time of the month, my shop used to be flocked with tourists from Northern India and other European countries purchasing Kashmiri shawls, bangles, antique necklaces and other handicraft items,” recollects Vijayalekshmi, the owner of Neela Handicrafts in Kovalam who has been running the shop for the last  20 years. But now, the scenario looks bleak as the rough sea has swallowed most part of the beach and there is a decline in the number of tourists.And in whatever part of the beach is left, swimming and other water sports have been prohibited.

With no leisure activities left, tourists have stopped coming to this famed beach and these vendors are facing the brunt now.  Vijayalekshmi says, “Usually the sale is less during the rainy season but this time the situation was worse due to the recent floods. We had brought new stocks in view of the festive season but nothing has been sold yet.”

ALSO READ | Government buildings to carry flood-marking plates

Before she used to make a handsome money out of her business,  but now she gets only Rs 500 a day. Despite the loss, she hopes things will turn out good and tourists will start coming. Not just Vijayalekshmi, other shops near the beach are also facing huge loss with the decline in tourists.

Umar, a Kashmiri man who owns a handicraft shop, says, “I have been here for more than 10 years. My customers are usually foreigners who seek Kashmiri shawls and handmade carpets. The flood has resulted in the cancellation of many orders. The business is going down season by season. Last season, it was Ockhi and this time it is the floods.”

Besides the Kashmiri shops, many Tibetan handicraft and jewellery shops are also feeling the pressure. Chung Tsering runs the shop that his father Lhakpa set up 15 years ago.

She says, “Many foreigners and local tourists come to us for our handmade jewellery and handicrafts. But this time, the sale has also declined in these two months. I hope that tourists start coming so that we can sustain  as this is the only source of our livelihood.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality