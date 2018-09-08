Safety ensured of NoRKA recruited domestic helps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Industries Minister E P Jayarajan on Friday distributed certificates to the first batch of women recruited for the job of domestic help in Kuwait through NoRKA-Roots. Speaking after distributing the training certificates to the 16 women, the minister said the safety of the women can be ensured if the recruitment is made through NoRKA-Roots.

Since NoRKA-Roots is a government agency, the agencies abroad will also have faith in the workforce from here, he said. In the past, there were a lot of complaints against private recruiters who used to cheat gullible aspirants by not providing the salary they offered. NoRKA-Roots should impart training to more women in the coming days making use of the employment opportunities in foreign countries, he said.

Around 500 people are required for domestic help services in Kuwait. The first batch comprises women from Kannur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. The state government has initiated the recruitment programme in association with government-owned agency of Al Dura in Kuwait. The recruits will be given a monthly salary of Kuwait Dinar 110 (Rs 26,140) for 12-hour duty per day, six days a week.

Domestic workers will also be provided with air-conditioned accommodation and food. Women between the ages of 30 and 45 are being selected as domestic workers under the programme. Their recruitment, travel, and stay are free. Those who wish to get recruited under the scheme can send a letter written on a white paper to Norka online or directly.