Applications invited for Guru Gopinath Award 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Applications are invited for the Guru Gopinath Award for excellence in Indian dance and related art forms. The award consists of Rs 3 lakh, medal, and a certificate. The winner will be selected by a shortlist prepared by representatives of State and Central governments. Maestros in dance forms recognised by the Central government will be considered.

The award was confined to state level but now it has been upgraded to the national level. This decision was made by Guru Gopinath Natanagramam administration chaired by Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan. Organisations and individuals in the country can submit their applications and the last date of submission is on September 9. For more details, visit www.gurugopinathnatanagramam.org