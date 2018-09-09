Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Central help for Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD Ministry) has promised to fund various activities of Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

Published: 09th September 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

KSLMA director P S Sreekala hands over the Literacy Mission’s project report to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on the sidelines of a panel discussion on International Literacy Day at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi on Saturday. Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy Reena Ray is also seen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD Ministry) has promised to fund various activities of Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

According to KSLMA director P S Sreekala, an assurance in this regard was given by Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy Reena Ray during a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

“KSLMA would be getting Central fund for the first time in nine years. The Centre had stopped funding KSLMA activities back in 2009,” said Sreekala.

According to her, the fund release will coincide with the implementation of ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’ programme, a new literacy scheme to be launched by the National Literacy Mission and the HRD Ministry.
“After a panel discussion on International Literacy Day, the minister convened a discussion with Education Secretaries and directors of Literary Mission Authorities of various states.

During the meeting, it was announced the ministry is planning to roll out a new literacy programme which will be in line with the Kerala model. A special reference was made to the education programmes conducted by KSLMA for migrant labourers and transgender community,” said Sreekala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State Literacy Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality