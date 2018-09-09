Central help for Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD Ministry) has promised to fund various activities of Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

According to KSLMA director P S Sreekala, an assurance in this regard was given by Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy Reena Ray during a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

“KSLMA would be getting Central fund for the first time in nine years. The Centre had stopped funding KSLMA activities back in 2009,” said Sreekala.

According to her, the fund release will coincide with the implementation of ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’ programme, a new literacy scheme to be launched by the National Literacy Mission and the HRD Ministry.

“After a panel discussion on International Literacy Day, the minister convened a discussion with Education Secretaries and directors of Literary Mission Authorities of various states.

During the meeting, it was announced the ministry is planning to roll out a new literacy programme which will be in line with the Kerala model. A special reference was made to the education programmes conducted by KSLMA for migrant labourers and transgender community,” said Sreekala.