Training for life science graduates from October 1

Published: 09th September 2018 03:01 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-month professional training programme will be conducted by the Biotechnology and Bioinformatics division - Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), Palode, from October 1 to December 1.

The training is based on advanced plant tissue culture techniques with emphasised attention for future start ups. Students, employees, unemployed candidates and homemakers with an upper age limit of 45 years and a minimum qualification of bachelor’s degree in life science can apply for the programme.
The total course fee will be Rs 25,000.

Interested candidates are requested to submit their applications online in the format specified in the institute’s website - www.jntbgri.res.in, on or before September 15. For further details  contact the program coordinator - 9495121079.

