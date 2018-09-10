Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Web-based app to help determine compensation claims developed

The system uses satellite imagery for the process and shows pre and post-flood ground conditions.

Published: 10th September 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management–Kerala (IIITM-K) has developed a web-based Geographical Information System (GIS) which will help to determine the compensation claims. It gives a pinpoint description of the ground conditions of a location before and after the floods. The system uses satellite imagery for the process and shows pre and post-flood ground conditions.

The GIS application has been developed by using the satellite images available in the public domain. “Through this, a micro-level understanding of each and every area of the flood-hit areas can be accessed,” the organisation has said in a statement.

“This GIS-Interface can be used as a basic tool to easily sift through the genuine and bogus compensation claims as the images precisely bring out the actual situation on the ground,” said IIITM-K Director Saji Gopinath.

“It is a very useful application, which can be used to navigate a locality by sliding the images given in the interface,” he added.  T Radhakrishnan, GIS team leader, said the GIS app was developed as part of the social responsibility endeavours of the institution.

