Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The Kitchen satiated their hunger pangs

A not-for-profit organisation, ‘The Kitchen’ has been conducting business networking events in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram every month.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the startup ‘The Kitchen‘

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  When the floods ravaged the state, Good Samaritans from across the state were actively engaged in the rescue and relief activities, ranging from collecting materials to distributing it at relief camps.  Amidst the chaos, many small startups were also in the forefront of such activities. ‘The Kitchen’ was one such startup which was actively involved in collecting food materials from various parts of the city and coordinating its supply to relief camps. 

Started by Andrine Mendez, Kitchen is a community partner for Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and was created to bring forth private participation in executing the Kerala entrepreneurial policy and vision.  A platform that believes in collaboration, Kitchen consists of a community of talented professionals, entrepreneurs and students who are involved in the nurturing of the business ecosystem of Kerala.  

“When the floods hit the state, many raised concerns like  unavailability of food. So, we initiated the relief work through Whatsapp and FB group named ‘Food Takers and Givers’ through which we were able to deliver food to thousands who were stranded. We found that there were many other people who wanted to contribute so we thought of adding them in the group as well,” said Sandeep, one of the members of The Kitchen.

A not-for-profit organisation, ‘The Kitchen’ has been conducting business networking events in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram every month. “During floods, we thought of helping the flood-hit victims. A lot of peopl joined us when we started the group. Many housewives too cooked for the victims.” Through the Whatsapp group, they were able to supply food materials to places like Kochi and Chengannur. They tried to coordinate between food providers and relief camps.

How it worked?
When someone posted in the group about the requirement of food, they immediately pitched in. Every request that landed in the group was verified. They also listed out what food materials were needed and also checked the nearest food providers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival