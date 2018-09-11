The Kitchen satiated their hunger pangs

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : When the floods ravaged the state, Good Samaritans from across the state were actively engaged in the rescue and relief activities, ranging from collecting materials to distributing it at relief camps. Amidst the chaos, many small startups were also in the forefront of such activities. ‘The Kitchen’ was one such startup which was actively involved in collecting food materials from various parts of the city and coordinating its supply to relief camps.

Started by Andrine Mendez, Kitchen is a community partner for Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and was created to bring forth private participation in executing the Kerala entrepreneurial policy and vision. A platform that believes in collaboration, Kitchen consists of a community of talented professionals, entrepreneurs and students who are involved in the nurturing of the business ecosystem of Kerala.

“When the floods hit the state, many raised concerns like unavailability of food. So, we initiated the relief work through Whatsapp and FB group named ‘Food Takers and Givers’ through which we were able to deliver food to thousands who were stranded. We found that there were many other people who wanted to contribute so we thought of adding them in the group as well,” said Sandeep, one of the members of The Kitchen.

A not-for-profit organisation, ‘The Kitchen’ has been conducting business networking events in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram every month. “During floods, we thought of helping the flood-hit victims. A lot of peopl joined us when we started the group. Many housewives too cooked for the victims.” Through the Whatsapp group, they were able to supply food materials to places like Kochi and Chengannur. They tried to coordinate between food providers and relief camps.

How it worked?

When someone posted in the group about the requirement of food, they immediately pitched in. Every request that landed in the group was verified. They also listed out what food materials were needed and also checked the nearest food providers.