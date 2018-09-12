Government a total failure in dealing with post-flood relief activities: MP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on an ‘insensitive’ government, former minister and Revolutionary Socialist party MP N K Premachandran has said the Chief Minister did not show the propriety in handing over two major portfolios of ‘Home’ and ‘General Administration’ to others when he had gone to the US for treatment.

He was addressing the media following a committee meet of RSP at the state committee office here on Tuesday. Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Premachandran said the government had failed miserably in coordinating the post-flood relief activities.

“The government has not kept the promise of dispensing the sum of `10,000 to all the affected families in the floods when they returned to their homes from relief camps. It is nothing but a failure of the Revenue Department. Moreover, the government is politicising the relief activities which is very unfortunate. Hence, the government is a complete failure in dealing with post-flood activities and I have not seen such an insensitive government in the history of Kerala,” Premachandran said.

Shibu Baby John who was also part of the meet said the government needs to give a clarity on ‘Navakerala Srishti’. “The government has started a mantra for rebuilding the state. But, not a single minister gave a clarity on this so far. It is learnt that the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund has got around `1,500 crore so far. But the government has neither spent money for the affected people nor for rebuilding the state,” Shibu said.

‘Govt’s silence on nuns, P K Sasi issues mysterious’

The MP also hit out at the CPM state leadership and Law Minister A K Balan in dealing with the complaint lodged by a woman party member against P K Sasi MLA.

“We have a Constitution, Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code. It is quite unheard of a party taking the lead in probing a complaint related to ‘sexual harassment,” Premachandran said.

He further said the protest by nuns at Kochi against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal related to sexual harassment complaint of a nun is being ignored by the government. “The government has not said a single word about the strike nor has arrested the accused bishop. It is a huge lapse from a government.

When the LDF government came to power, they had a prime agenda to give importance to woman’s safety. They had even implemented by arresting M Vincent MLA on a rape complaint earlier. But the government’s maintaining a mysterious silence on the issue. This is an unprecedented situation in the state,” Premachandran said.

RSP state committee has also decided to meet the Governor to seek the ouster of A K Balan from the Cabinet. “If the complaint against P K Sasi is related to sexual harassment, then the government is doing a big crime. The Law Minister should be removed from the post and we will meet the Governor for a quick action,” Shibu Baby John said. RSP state general secretary A A Azeez was also present at the meet.