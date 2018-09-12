Kavalam’s ‘Kallurutty’ to be staged

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sopanam Institute of performing Arts and Research Centre, in association with Soorya Open Auditorium, will stage Kavalam Narayana Panikker’s ‘Kallurutty’, a drama that speaks about the sanctity of nature on Saturday at 6.30 pm. The amount collected from the one-and-a half-hour long drama will be used for the relief activities of Kavalam L P School which was severely damaged in flood.

The play also will be a tribute to Kavalam Narayana Panicker, whose works are rich in folk and classical traditions. The play Kallurutty is a theatrical reinterpretation of a myth among Mavilar tribe of North

Kerala. The main character Kallurutty is a tribal girl. The play revolves around how nature always comes to her aid of her when someone tries to harm her.

When Ugrani, an agent of the lower cadre of the ruling hierarchy, tries to molest her, nature acts in favour of her, rolling a stone.

Ugrani makes further attempts. She later dies in saving her chastity and is deified.