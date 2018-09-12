Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF wins elections to chair three standing committees of Thiruvanthapururam Corp

The LDF on Tuesday retained the seats of three standing committee chairpersons in the city corporation, with the Left candidates winning a keenly fought election on Tuesday.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The LDF on Tuesday retained the seats of three standing committee chairpersons in the city corporation, with the Left candidates winning a keenly fought election on Tuesday. The new chairpersons are S Pushpalatha (Public Works), C Sudharsanan (Education) and S S Sindhu (Welfare).

The UDF, which had abstained from voting during the election of town planning committee chairperson about a month ago, decided to fight this time and field its candidates.

The posts were lying vacant ever since the sitting chairpersons - all LDF members - resigned from the post on August 13. The sitting chairpersons R Geetha Gopal of the welfare standing committee,  S Unnikrishnan of the education standing committee, and Safeera Begum of the public works standing committee were asked to quit by the CPM as part of a periodic performance review.

The public works and welfare standing committee chairperson posts are reserved for women..
LDF candidate Pushpalatha gained 6 votes, followed by BJP with 4 votes. Sudharsanan secured six votes in the 12-member education committee. In the 13-member welfare committee, Sindhu has gained seven votes.  

Meanwhile a section of councillors felt the previous chairpersons should have continued. “Those who resigned were deserving candidates. The former welfare committee chairperson has done many good works during her tenure and the allegations against them have not been proved by the council,” said one of the councillors on condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LDF UDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival