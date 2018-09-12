LDF wins elections to chair three standing committees of Thiruvanthapururam Corp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF on Tuesday retained the seats of three standing committee chairpersons in the city corporation, with the Left candidates winning a keenly fought election on Tuesday. The new chairpersons are S Pushpalatha (Public Works), C Sudharsanan (Education) and S S Sindhu (Welfare).

The UDF, which had abstained from voting during the election of town planning committee chairperson about a month ago, decided to fight this time and field its candidates.

The posts were lying vacant ever since the sitting chairpersons - all LDF members - resigned from the post on August 13. The sitting chairpersons R Geetha Gopal of the welfare standing committee, S Unnikrishnan of the education standing committee, and Safeera Begum of the public works standing committee were asked to quit by the CPM as part of a periodic performance review.

The public works and welfare standing committee chairperson posts are reserved for women..

LDF candidate Pushpalatha gained 6 votes, followed by BJP with 4 votes. Sudharsanan secured six votes in the 12-member education committee. In the 13-member welfare committee, Sindhu has gained seven votes.

Meanwhile a section of councillors felt the previous chairpersons should have continued. “Those who resigned were deserving candidates. The former welfare committee chairperson has done many good works during her tenure and the allegations against them have not been proved by the council,” said one of the councillors on condition of anonymity.