Mission Killiyar rejuvenation to restart soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is all set to re-start its mammoth project ‘Killiyar Rejuvenation Mission’ which got postponed due to the flood relief work. The one-day cleaning programme of the Killi River, an initiative taken up by the corporation based on its Mega Cleaning Project, was scheduled to be held on September 9. The mission aims at the protection and revival of the Killi river. As part of the project, the corporation in association with the residents’ associations and other volunteers will clean the canals and streams connected with this river.

“The corporation will conduct a meeting this week to re-schedule the dates of Killiyar mission. Many places near the riverside that were cleared by the corporation was again found to be dumped with garbages. So, we are planning to speed up the process and commence it before the next monsoon,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The programme

The rejuvenation programme across the 16-km stretch of Killiyar, which passes through the corporation, is being rolled out after considering the reports submitted individually by the junior health inspectors from seven circles - Vattiyoorkavu, Sasthamangalam, Jagathy, Chenthitta, Karamana, Chala and Manacaud.

Special meetings were called at the ward-level, health circle-level and Corporation-level and it was followed by a slew of campaigns for sensitising the public to prevent them from dumping waste into the river. A technical committee had been constituted to submit a detailed project report. The priority is to remove the garbage accumulated in the river.

The Corporation Health officials conducted a survey of all connecting streams and drains that flow into the river on either side. The survey identified various violations, including the waste outlets into the river from 506 households and nine institutions and the owners were served notice.

Further steps

The Corporation is planning a large-scale awareness drive, targeted at people residing near the river, to make them realise the importance of protecting the river and to ensure their co-operation and support for the project. First, a river walk which was planned earlier as part of the mission will be held involving the residents of that area. The corporation in association with the authorities of KWA will also conduct a survey to collect the water sample on every kilometre-along the river to identify the highly-polluted locations near the river before and after the one-day cleaning programme, said T Alexander, Health Supervisor.