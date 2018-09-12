Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No magic can save their livelihood

When the flood hit his village in Kuttanad, magician Manu  Mankombu took his country boat out to rescue those who were stranded.

Published: 12th September 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Magician Manu Mankombu chaining himself in a symbolic protest against the cancellation of festivals in connection with the flood, in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday  Vincent Pulickal

By Akhil Vijayan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the flood hit his village in Kuttanad, magician Manu  Mankombu took his country boat out to rescue those who were stranded. He managed to save 67 people but in the process,  couldn’t save his own valuable possessions, including tools that cost around Rs 26 lakh.  His house and office were inundated, damaging everything inside.  He was determined to start anew and hopeful of paying off the loan he availed to buy the tools. All this would have been possible had the government decided to go on with the conduct of festivals.

But, he received another blow when the decision to call off all the festivals was taken in connection with the flood. “I never begged in front of anyone. Many have offered me money, but I refused to take any. I request the government not to cancel these festivals as many artists are dependent on these festivals for an income,” says Manu, his eyes brimming with tears.

On Wednesday, Manu Mankombu chained himself up in a symbolic protest in front of the Secretariat to state his dissent against the decision.

A group of magicians, led by Magician Samraj, stage artists and musicians joined him in the protest.  
Magician Joseph, state secretary of Malayali Magician Association, performed a small act. He ate a tomato and threw up a set of blades. “I mean to tell the government that such decisions are like these blades, cutting through our livelihood.” He lost Rs 1 lakh due to the floods. 

“We usually get 10 to 12 shows during Onam.  This is our main source of income which help us save money for our entire year. We lost this when the festivities were called off,” he said. “By agreeing to conduct youth festival, the government understood the pain of children and their anxiety about grace mark. But what about the livelihood of the small-time artists who are denied a stage?” asked magician Samraj.

“This is not a protest but an effort to make the government see our woes. We want the authorities to realise that many are affected by the decision,” he added. He also expressed his disappointment at artists from film industries who remain silent about the situation.

In dire straits

Many artists were unable to help flood-affected fellow artists as they couldn’t find stages. “Artists depend on art for their livelihood. When you deny him a stage, you are denying his daily bread. A lot of people like sound operators, set designers, makeup artists, musicians and singers, are dependent on people like us. Thousands and their families lose their livelihood,” said Raghu,  a singer and member of Music Commune.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru