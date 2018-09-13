A spiritual abode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, artist Soorya Krishnamoorthy threw open his home, which is an abode of the elephant-headed deity with paintings, sculptures and curios, to the public. The ‘Ganesham Art Gallery’ at Thycaud was inaugurated by Kanai Kunjiraman on Thursday. The public was able to view his exclusive collection of Ganesha idols, murals and other figures.

The main attraction is the 32 forms of Ganesha made of bronze and cement murals. Around 4,500 Ganapathi images were displayed on a 20 feet tall canvas which invited a huge crowd rushing into the venue. “The place has a divine atmosphere. It was very informative and exciting to see the real forms of Ganesha made of bronze,” said Rajeev Nair, a spectator of the event.

Artists can display their work at the gallery free of cost. A dormitory system has been set up for their stay. The exhibition aims to give an awareness among the public about the real and the original Ganesha forms which are known to a few people.

“My focus is on providing real information to the public by exhibiting 32 real forms of Ganesha,” said Soorya Krishnamoorthy.

He says those designs which are available in the market are interpretations of the artist and are not real. The real ones are intricate designs and are created by people who have real knowledge of Ganesha sculpting.

The sculptures are made by experts from Chennai. He has also made plans to give out a few Ganapathi sculptures to the Maha Ganapathi temple, Thiruvananthapuram and Chengal Temple, Kalady. A prasadam package was distributed among the people who visited and quite surprisingly it all got over in a few hours’ time.

“The crowd has increased than the previous year. Around 1,500 people have come and visited the art gallery. I’m happy with the results and expect the same love and support in the coming years too,” added Soorya Krishnamoorthy.