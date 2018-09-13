Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Prithviraj inaugurates promo of COCON

The promotion event of COCON- an international seminar on cyber security to be jointly held by Kerala Police - was held at Technopark on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo | facebook.com/PrithvirajSukumaran/)

Malayalam movie actor Prithviraj (Photo | facebook.com/PrithvirajSukumaran/)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The promotion event of COCON- an international seminar on cyber security to be jointly held by Kerala Police - was held at Technopark on Wednesday. Inaugurating the function, actor Prithviraj said more focus should be given on cyber security as online frauds have become a norm. “It’s high time we paid more attention to personal security. Even the personal details that we have stored in our mobile phones can be leaked,” he said.

Prithviraj said when he was doing the movie Robinhood some years ago, the producer had asked him whether ATM fraud was possible. “Now the fraud has been taken to the next level,” he said. Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham said conferences like COCON were the backbone of cybersecurity of the state. DIG Shefin Ahamed, City Police Commissioner P Prakash, Technopark EO Hrishikesh Nair and G-tec chairman Alexander Varghese were present. COCON will be held on October 5 and 6 in Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prithviraj COCON cybersecurity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru