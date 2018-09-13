Actor Prithviraj inaugurates promo of COCON

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The promotion event of COCON- an international seminar on cyber security to be jointly held by Kerala Police - was held at Technopark on Wednesday. Inaugurating the function, actor Prithviraj said more focus should be given on cyber security as online frauds have become a norm. “It’s high time we paid more attention to personal security. Even the personal details that we have stored in our mobile phones can be leaked,” he said.

Prithviraj said when he was doing the movie Robinhood some years ago, the producer had asked him whether ATM fraud was possible. “Now the fraud has been taken to the next level,” he said. Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham said conferences like COCON were the backbone of cybersecurity of the state. DIG Shefin Ahamed, City Police Commissioner P Prakash, Technopark EO Hrishikesh Nair and G-tec chairman Alexander Varghese were present. COCON will be held on October 5 and 6 in Kochi.