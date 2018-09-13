‘Congress leaders trying to stoke controversy over KPMG’

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Former State Planning Board Member and technocrat G Vijayaraghavan alleged some senior Congress leaders were creating an unwanted controversy over the state government’s plan to associate KPMG, an international professional service company, in its programmes for rebuilding the state post-floods. While saying such leaders were objecting to KPMG out of misconception, Vijayaraghavan further said they were ignoring the instance in which the former UDF Government availed the paid service of the same firm.

“Seems that it be might be out of namesake that some leaders were coming out with statements against KPMG. It was the consultants themselves who had approached the government offering manpower for rebuilding the state. Can’t figure out why the leaders were objecting to their service,” said Vijayaraghavan.

He said this while attending a discussion on the challenges in rebuilding the state after the deluge, organised by All India Professional Congress, Thiruvananthapuram chapter at Press Club, on Thursday. Earlier, in his address, the technocrat took a dig at the Leader of Opposition as he alleged Ramesh Chennithala’s statement on the first day of the flood itself was premature and added that he should have waited at least two weeks before coming out with a statement.

“A mission should have to be established for the rebuilding process. Also a scientifically data-driven mechanism for opening of dams should have to be put in place. It is also high time to think about initiating a comprehensive amendment to the Kerala Land Reforms Act 1963,” said Vijayaraghavan.

P T Thomas MLA also seconded the view of Vijayaraghavan as he stated the Leader of Opposition could have reserved his comments during the initial days of the floods. In the case of KPMG, the MLA said he didn’t have a negative opinion about the consultants. Meanwhile, Oommen V Oommen, former chairman of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, who attended the talk said though there were views that the floods were a man-made disaster, his viewpoint is that it is a natural disaster aggravated by man. He also urged the government to initiate policy decisions to protect the Western Ghats.