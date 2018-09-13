Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala approaches External Affairs Ministry for assistance in rebuilding

The state has been getting various offers of assistance for reconstruction post the floods.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

Kerala floods.(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In view of the state getting a flood of offers of expert support from abroad, the state government has approached the Union External Affairs Ministry seeking clearance for taking support from the Netherlands. Already the state has engaged Netherlands-based KPMG as consultants for reconstruction.

The state has been getting various offers of assistance for reconstruction post the floods. Clearance from the Centre would be needed for funding by other international agencies too. At a time when the United Nations are involved in the relief operations, and other international agencies like the World Bank, ADB and International Finance Corporation assessing the damages in the state, clearance from the Union Government is necessary. 

“Some government-related agencies from the Netherlands have expressed their willingness to offer expertise in constructions in flood-affected regions. Similarly, there are many other international agencies who would be ready to come to the state for post-flood reconstruction.

That’s why we approached the Union Government seeking its clearance,” said Chief Minister’s Private Secretary M V Jayarajan. He further pointed out the nod from the External Affairs Ministry would be needed for funding by other agencies too. The Union External Affairs Ministry has reportedly referred the state’s request to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Agriculture for further action. 

