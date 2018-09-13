Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC management, unions fight over single-duty system

KSRTC trade unions are opposing the implementation of single-duty system by the management.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC trade unions are opposing the implementation of single-duty system by the management. They allege that the management is changing the duty pattern for its profit, which will only burden the employees.

The KSRTC implemented the single-duty system for operating the crew of ordinary schedules of the fleet from last Sunday, following a High Court directive as per the Motor Vehicle Act 1961.

“The crew change at various depots will cause a delay in services, which in turn will create a problem for commuters. The driver and conductor will suffer, as after one duty they will be located in an area away from their home, due to which the employees were taking double duty,” said MG Rahul, AITUC general secretary.

The management, however, says there are many advantages to the corporation with the implementation of single-duty pattern from multi-duty. The loss-making early morning and night scheduled trips can be avoided.  The corporation will also be able to achieve the national average limit of five-bus-staff ratio from current ratio of nine. With reduction in non-profit schedules the corporation is able to save the amount it had to spend for diesel. The extra buses and employees will be used for services in new routes.   

