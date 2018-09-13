Life imprisonment for man who killed son in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 60-year-old man has been awarded rigorous life imprisonment for killing his son. Bhuvanachandran Nair, a resident of Pallichal near here, was sentenced by Thiruvananthapuram additional district and session court-VI judge P N Seetha for murdering his son Rajesh Kumar, a 30-year-old youth, in 2016.

The convict has also been imposed a fine of I2 lakh, failing which he will have to undergo two more years’ imprisonment. I1 lakh from the fine amount will be given to victim’s mother Santhakumari. The court also ordered that Santhakumari also be compensated under the state government’s Victim Compensation Scheme. The compensation amount will be fixed by the District Legal Service Authority, Public prosecutor M Salahudeen said.

The prosecution case was that the murder was committed by Nair, an alcoholic, after Rajesh admonished him for beating up his mother. Rajesh had warned Nair that he would throw him out of the house if he’d repeat his behaviour. Angry over this, Nair poured petrol over Rajesh, when he was asleep at his room, and set him on fire.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he couldn’t be rescued. The statement of a petrol pump worker at Pallichal became crucial in proving Nair’s involvement. The worker identified that Nair had purchased the fuel that was used to pour on Rajesh. The case had no eye-witness, but the prosecution relied on circumstantial and scientific evidences to nail the culprit.