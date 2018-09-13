Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Private parties asked to collect international aid addressed to them

Of this, 261.58 tonnes of relief materials were distributed to the needy. 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Concerned that international relief materials might go to waste, the district administration has asked private parties to collect the nearly 80 tonnes of materials which have arrived in their names through international cargo. A total of 340.8 tonnes of relief materials was sent by expatriates.

Of this, 261.58 tonnes of relief materials were distributed to the needy. “Now 79.21 tonnes remain to be collected,” said District Collector K Vasuki. “These have been addressed to private consignees. All these individuals are requested to collect their consignments at the earliest.” Customs officers said they are contacting the consignees and requesting them to collect the consignments. Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE) is the custodian of the consignments.“The international relief cargo should not go to waste.

We have given a customs duty exemption to it; it is totally duty-free,” said customs assistant commissioner G Vivekanand. “All the airlines have ferried the relief cargo free of cost. KSIE have waived their charges. People have sent it with such concern and we have to ensure that it reaches the needy,” he said. The authorities are getting in touch with the consignees and convincing them to collect the cargo.

“If need be, we will reach out to them in person and convince them it is an easy procedure. There are import procedures involved, but they are simple,” said customs assistant commissioner G Vivekanand.

Customs assistant commissioner Anil said there will be no delay on the part of customs. “The consignee can either contact the state relief agency or the customs to collect the consignments,” he said.

