Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Rebuild Kerala under a credible trust’

Ministers must remember to live by example. They should not demand respect; they must command respect.

Published: 13th September 2018 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Prof C Mohanakumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ministers must remember to live by example. They should not demand respect; they must command respect.

If they are sincere in their efforts to help the flood victims, they should set up a Disaster Management Trust (DMT) under E Sreedharan. Others in the team could be Shashi Tharoor, Lt Ge Retd C P Saratchand, Justice Kamalpasha, Kurian CIAL CEO. There should be a team of young IAS officers like Rajamanikan, Sriram, Anupama, Vasuki, and a few more.

No sarkari officials from the Secretariat, should be included. Funds collected sofar shall be fully transferred to the Trust.

With absolute authority these trustworthy people will be able to rebuild Kerala in the shortest possible time as we all know them to be men and women of integrity and disinterest. They have the capability and, none of them except Tharoor, need our votes.

If we give Tharoor votes or not he will live up to his reputation and work towards building strong foundations for a better place to live.

Ministers must check their tendency to fly abroad for “fund” which put the country in poor light.
Aid will pour in from everywhere to the trust if it is headed by Sreedharan.

Regardless of political affiliations people are willing provided the people who are at the helm can reach out to the needy. Let us pray for good sense to prevail.

The author is the secretary of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan   (Views expressed by the author are his own)

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend