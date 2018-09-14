Father, minor son arrested for attacking pregnant woman, kin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Kattakkada police have arrested a 42-year-old man and his minor son in connection with the attack on a pregnant woman and her brothers-in-law at Cheviyancode on Wednesday night.

Nelson of Katakkode and his son were arrested for attacking Ancy and her husband’s brothers Abhilash and Akhil.The police said a gang, including Nelson and his son, attacked the pregnant woman at her house. The attackers came to assault the two men, but as they were not present there, they instead attacked the woman. The police said the attackers harboured a personal grudge towards Ancy and the two men.

Some of Nelson’s relatives had attacked Abhilash and Akhil last month and have been on the run ever since. Cases were registered against the attackers and due to the tough stance adopted by Abhilash and Akhil, they were not able to obtain bail. It was this grudge that finally led to Wednesday’s attack. When Abhilash and Akhil came to know about the attack on Ancy, they shifted her to the hospital and then went to the house where the gang was staying to exact revenge. It was during a melee there that the two got hacked on their head and arms. The police said more than six people were involved in the attack and the remaining culprits would be arrested soon.

Nelson also received injuries on his hip during the fracas and a case has also been registered against Abhilash and Akhil in this regard.