Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flood not a dampener for liquor business

Even the greatest floods since 1924 seem not to have dampened the average Malayali tippler’s penchant for a peg or two after sundown.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even the greatest floods since 1924 seem not to have dampened the average Malayali tippler’s penchant for a peg or two after sundown. At least, not to the extent where the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) is crying bankruptcy.

Bevco’s liquor sales figures for August — the month of the floods — surprisingly, show an increase over July even though the state government-owned liquor sales monopoly definitely did not manage to rake in as much as it did in August 2017.

August sales of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL — brandy, whisky, rum, gin, wine and vodka, but excluding beer) stood at 19.34 lakh cases (one case equals twelve 750 ml bottles) while in July, Bevco had managed to sell only a little over 17.07 lakh cases. Beer sales also shot up in August as against July from 6.83 lakh cases to 8.71 lakh cases.

But then, compared to August 2017, sales in August 2018 have taken a beating, courtesy the floods. Overall IMFL sales had stood at 21.36 lakh cases in August 2017 which, as mentioned earlier, slipped to 19.34 lakh cases this time. Likewise, Bevco had managed to sell 10.48 lakh cases of beer in August 2017, which too witnessed a dip.

Bevco managing director Sparjan Kumar attributed the increase in sales  in August over July this year to the Onam sales and the twin hikes in taxes this year. “Sales were badly affected in five districts due to the floods particularly between August 15 and 19. The increase in sales over July is due to the normal increase during Onam sales and the tax hikes. Nonetheless, Onam sales were affected when you compare with the 2017 Onam season,” he said.

In February, the government had decided to up the sale tax of IMFL brands costing up to `400 to 200 per cent and brands costing above `400 to 210 per cent. The sales tax was, respectively, 125 per cent and 135 per cent. The tax on beer went up from 70 per cent to 100 per cent. The mid-August hike in excise duty by 0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent is for a period of 100 days and meant to mobilise an additional revenue of `230 crore for flood relief.

In mid-August, one-third of Bevco outlets were badly hit by the floods and although most are open now, sale is sluggish.Although final figures are yet to be out, Bevco has pegged its own losses due to the floods at `21-25 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor business Kerala State Beverages Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend