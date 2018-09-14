Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Smart Village’ app for residents’assns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A Thiruvananthapuram-based software firm has come up with a mobile app which acts as a one-stop shop for residents’ associations.

The app christened ‘Smart Village’ allows associations to not just collect and list details of all its members, but also the details of all service providers in their  neighbourhood, according to Supersoft, the firm which has developed it.

The complete details of all families in a particular association, Google Map location of the residences and a group SMS facility for the family members and a chat board for interactions are among the facilities provided by Smart Village.

Members of residents’ association can also update details, including photos from anywhere in the world.
The updated info will be available to all promptly. One interesting feature of the app is it enables associations to list the unorganised labour in the neighbourhood.

Information on whether an auto driver or a taxi driver, for instance, is available for a trip, or where the vehicle is at a given point in time will be available through the app.

Trip timings of buses, service hours of milk vendors, newspaper suppliers, local shops and establishments, service centres, tuition centres (including their addresses and information on the subjects taught).For details,contact: 9447140521.

