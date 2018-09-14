Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Student cops to control traffic

Now student cops will control the traffic near city schools.

Published: 14th September 2018 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Students at the inaugural function of School Traffic Clubs at St Joseph’s School on Friday  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Now student cops will control the traffic near city schools. In a novel initiative to ensure better traffic control near schools, the City Traffic Police have introduced traffic clubs in 15 schools across the city.

The City Police have joined hands with different school authorities, Parents and Teachers Associations and Department of Education and Police Stations near various schools for the initiative. 

Selected students, who are part of the traffic clubs, will control  and coordinating traffic in and around the school premises for 45 minutes before the classes start and end. This will be with the support of the City Traffic Police and under the supervision of District Police Chief, who will be the patron-in-chief of the traffic clubs in the city.The new initiative is to spread awareness about road safety among children. 

State Police Chief Loknath Behera inaugurated the function at St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in the city on Friday. “Accidents have been increasing in Kerala. Many lose their lives on the road. So it is important to train children and make them aware about road safety to build a better future. And the initiative will enable our children to deal with complicated situations in traffic,” said Loknath Behera.
The State Police Chief also announced that the City Traffic Police will give annual awards will be given to the best traffic school in the city.

Teachers and students in the respective schools will be coordinating the club. A selected person or teacher will be assigned as the nodal officer of traffic clubs, who will be responsible for day to day activities in the club. Apart from that different awareness campaigns, seminar and projects are also will be organised by the traffic clubs, coordinating with Traffic Police officers, to make students aware of the traffic safety norms.

“Students from classes 8 and 9, who are part of  National Cadet Cops and  Students Police Cadets will be assigned for traffic control and coordination in and around the school premises. And an officer from City Traffic Police will be conducting classes for the students in the club on road safety ” said Biju Philipp, a teacher at St Marys Higher Secondary School and one of the selected persons responsible for day-to-day activities of traffic club in the school.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity