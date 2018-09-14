Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Survey identifies eight wards as flood-affected

The first phase survey conducted by the City Corporation on flood-affected regions has identified eight  flood-affected wards, including East Fort, Jagathy and Karamana.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The first phase survey conducted by the City Corporation on flood-affected regions has identified eight  flood-affected wards, including East Fort, Jagathy and Karamana. The initial phase, which covered as many as 25 wards, found 52 houses damaged, 24 roads destroyed, one well and two toilets destructed in addition to 357 persons shifted to relief camps.

The city corporation conducted a survey to identify the infrastructure damages due to the flood in the capital. The survey was conducted on the basis of the applications submitted by the affected individuals to their respective village officers. Though Thiruvananthapuram falls under the least flood-affected districts,  damages were identified due to floods. During the survey, the corporation staff were asked to identify the partially and completely-damaged houses, roads, bridges and schools separately.

The surveyors were assigned to identify the percentage damages of the infrastructures. The percentage is categorised as - 15 percent (if water has raised up to 50 centimetres and has incurred small losses), 16-29 percent (if electrical and plumbing damages have been caused due to flood), 30-59 per cent (water raised up to lintel level, which includes cracks on the walls), 60-74 percent (includes damaged walls without other structural losses) and above 75 per cent (if water level raised upto roof level causing high structural loss).

The data collected by the corporation engineering staffs will be submitted to the government for follow-up action. “The city corporation has submitted the first phase report of the data collected from the flood-affected areas. On the basis of the first report, 12 damaged houses from Kazhakoottam and 16 from Thirumala are the highest damage reported. The total loss in amount has not been identified as it will be calculated by the revenue department on the basis of the percentage losses,” said a corporation official. Further survey is on as the applications are still being received by respective village officers.

“The survey conducted by the engineering staff include complete and partial damages of house and roads. The reports have been submitted to the Revenue Department who will be responsible to calculate the compensation,” said L S Deepa, Corporation Secretary

