Ramesh Chennithala wants government to clear air on KPMG

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked the state government to clear the air on the appointment of KPMG as the consultant for rebuilding the state. Challenging the government’s claim KPMG was doing free consultancy, Chennithala said the agency was handed a hefty contract on August 17.

“On August 17, when the state was fighting the floods, KPMG was awarded a Rs 66-lakh contract to redesign the NORKA website. The contract was given to KPMG after sidelining government agencies like Keltron and C-Dit,” he said.

Chennithala asked the government to state the real interest behind giving the work to KPMG. “The LDF, which portrays itself as the champion of the public sector, is now promoting a private company at the cost of government agencies. The government should reveal how many such contracts are behind the KPMG’s free consultancy.” he said.