Thiruvananthapuram: Woman arrested for circulating fake obscene pictures of sister-in-law

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thumba police have arrested a 33-year-old housewife for circulating morphed, obscene pictures of her sister-in-law on suspicion the woman was maintaining an illicit relationship with her husband.

The woman, who hails from Kannamoola, suspected her husband of having an illicit affair with her brother’s wife.To exact revenge over her sister-in-law, the woman created a fake Facebook account in August and uploaded edited images. Pornographic videos of actors bearing resemblance to her sister-in-law were also uploaded. The videos, the police said, were provided by the woman’s male friend, who is an employee in an IT firm in Technopark.

The victim lodged a police complaint after coming to know about the Facebook page from her friends.

Meanwhile, the accused woman had also passed the mobile phone number of the victim to her male friends so as to disturb her. The accused was arrested and presented before court on Friday, which granted her bail.

Three nabbed for looting KSRTC employees

T’Puram: A three member-gang was arrested by the Fort Police for attacking and looting KSRTC employees, who were returning to rest room after completing duty early this week. Karimadam Colony natives Sajith, 22, his brother Ajith, 19, and Shanavas, 22, attacked KSRTC driver Sukumaran and conductors Shihab and Ratheesh at Kottakkakom.They demanded money to buy alchohol and took away Rs 4,000 from them.