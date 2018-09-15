With Rs 72-crore outlay, tourism development gets a leg-up in capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a virtual game-changer, administrative sanction for tourism projects worth Rs 72 crore - for comprehensive development of the capital district’s tourism sector - was granted by the government, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. This is the first time nod for tourism development projects on such a scale has been granted here.

A sum of Rs 9.98 crore has been sanctioned to turn the busy Chala market into a heritage street which will be implemented in two years by pioneering architect and Habitat Technology founder G Shankar.

Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for Veli’s development, including a modern convention centre at a cost of Rs 9.98 crore, with Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) executing the project within a year. An eco park, and coastal road will be developed as part of Veli tourist village project while Rs 4.99 crore has been set aside for the urban park at Veli. The digital museum envisaged at the Kanakakunnu Palace was alloted Rs 6 crore and projects worth Rs 3 core will be implemented for the conserving palace’s heritage.

The government has set apart Rs 9.90 crore for the development of Kovalam Samudra beach park area and Grove beach area.Yoga park, toilets, boat- like structure which can seat 88 people, cafe facilities, stone- paved pavements, bicycle track, garden, roller skating rink, police aid post, lifeguard kiosks and CCTV surveillance will be set up as part of the project.

The Akkulam Tourist Village will be developed by spending D9.34 crore and a new arch gate, compound wall, musical fountain, toilet renovation, artificial waterfalls, renovation of children’s park, 12 D theatre and amphitheatre at hilltop on the cards

A sum of D8.99 crore was sanctioned for the development of Varkala beach.

