Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

With Rs 72-crore outlay, tourism development gets a leg-up in capital

The government has set apart `9.90 crore for the development of Kovalam Samudra beach park area and Grove beach area.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a virtual game-changer, administrative sanction for tourism projects worth Rs 72 crore - for comprehensive development of the capital district’s tourism sector - was granted by the government,  said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.  This is the first time nod for tourism development projects on such a scale has been granted here.  

A sum of Rs  9.98 crore has been sanctioned to turn the busy Chala market into a heritage street which will be implemented in two years by pioneering architect and Habitat Technology founder G Shankar. 

Rs 20 crore has been earmarked  for Veli’s development, including a modern convention centre at a cost of Rs 9.98 crore,  with Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) executing the project within a year.  An eco park, and coastal road will be developed as part of Veli tourist village project while Rs 4.99 crore has been set aside for the urban park at Veli.  The digital museum envisaged at the Kanakakunnu Palace was alloted Rs 6 crore and projects worth Rs 3 core will be implemented for the conserving palace’s heritage.

The government has set apart Rs 9.90 crore for the development of Kovalam Samudra beach park area and Grove beach area.Yoga park, toilets, boat- like structure which can seat 88 people, cafe facilities, stone- paved pavements, bicycle track, garden, roller skating rink, police aid post, lifeguard kiosks and CCTV surveillance will be set up as part of the project.

The Akkulam Tourist Village will be developed by spending D9.34 crore and a new arch gate, compound wall, musical fountain, toilet renovation, artificial waterfalls, renovation of children’s park, 12 D theatre and amphitheatre at hilltop on the cards

A sum of D8.99 crore was sanctioned for the development of Varkala beach.

Sea change on anvil

Akkulam Tourist Village
renovation - K9.34 cr
Chala Heritage Street - K9.98 cr
Kanakakunnu Palace - K9 cr
Kovalam Samudra,
Grove Beach - K9.90 cr
Veli Convention Centre - K9.98 cr
Varkala beach tourism - K8.99 cr
Veli Tourist Village Urban Park -K4.99 cr
Veli Eco Park - K4.78 cr
Shanghumughom Beach and Urban Plaza Development - K4.62 cr

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran Tourism Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity