Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Coastal Clean-up Campaign organised

Prior to the clean-up drive, a rally was conducted from Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, to Kovalam beach, raising placards that displayed the negative implications of marine pollution.

Published: 16th September 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A coastal clean-up campaign was organised at Eves Beach and Hawa Beach, two of the popular tourist spots in Kovalam, by Indian Coast Guard, Vizhinjam, as a part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day on September 15.  George Baby, Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, inaugurated the campaign that aims to create awareness among the common people on the effects of machine pollution and to build a healthy future through preservation of the marine environment.

Prior to the clean-up drive, a rally was conducted from Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, to Kovalam beach, raising placards that displayed the negative implications of marine pollution. George Baby reminded the volunteers about the relevance of such an event when coastal environments are severely affected by the marine wastes and the global concern over the problem. He was hopeful that the movements like this would help to preserve the earth for the future generation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  