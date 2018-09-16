Coastal Clean-up Campaign organised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A coastal clean-up campaign was organised at Eves Beach and Hawa Beach, two of the popular tourist spots in Kovalam, by Indian Coast Guard, Vizhinjam, as a part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day on September 15. George Baby, Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, inaugurated the campaign that aims to create awareness among the common people on the effects of machine pollution and to build a healthy future through preservation of the marine environment.

Prior to the clean-up drive, a rally was conducted from Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, to Kovalam beach, raising placards that displayed the negative implications of marine pollution. George Baby reminded the volunteers about the relevance of such an event when coastal environments are severely affected by the marine wastes and the global concern over the problem. He was hopeful that the movements like this would help to preserve the earth for the future generation.