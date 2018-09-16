Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Help pours in from Swiss town for flood victims

As Malayalis all over the world rally behind flood-ravaged Kerala to help it get back to its feet, a group of expats in Switzerland too have taken to the mantra of Rebuild Kerala.

Published: 16th September 2018

The group from Barden, Switzerland, who donated money for flood victims  Vaishak S P

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:As Malayalis all over the world rally behind flood-ravaged Kerala to help it get back to its feet, a group of expats in Switzerland too have taken to the mantra of Rebuild Kerala. The Indian expat community in Barden, Switzerland, took to the news of flood fury badly and wanted to do something to help those back home.

That was when the group of 16 Indian women got together to brainstorm. Their plan was to come up with an idea that would help cough up enough money to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. And, thus was born the ‘Lunch Box’ venture.

“The first idea was a food stall. But, that would involve a lot of investment. So, we decided to zero in on the lunch box venture, capitalising on a large population in Barden who love Indian food. We chased the idea without much expectations, but knew this was a winner,” says Shinta Simon, a member.

The plan was simple. They would provide lunch (both veg and non-veg) for three days. The word was spread through social media and other platforms. The women also took it upon them to shop for the raw material, cooking and delivering lunch boxes. Their venture saw a great response among not just Indians but local Swiss people as well. Orders for lunch boxes poured in. The team members were clear about what they want. “We set about the Lunch Box venture targetting a bare minimum 500 Swiss Francs. All the money that came out of this venture went into the fund corpus,” adds Shinta.  In all, the whole venture took four days and 150 lunch boxes were delivered. An amount of CHF 2,500 (Rs 1,86,321)  was collected.

The team included Anjana Bonthala, Bandana Maheshwari, Kirti Sharma, Linija Kalloopparambil, Lirin Francis, Manasa Mukka, Preeti Goyal, Preeti Khandelwal, Purnima Menon, Ramarathna BC, Ramya Vinoth, Sandhya John, Shikha Kedia, Shinta Simon, Swetha Pola and Sonika Jhalani.

