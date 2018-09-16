Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala too feels the pinch, tourists demand infrastructure

Even as Varkala struggles to attract tourists, there aren’t enough facilities for visitors here.

The erosion of cliff at Varkala Vincent Pulickal

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Even as Varkala struggles to attract tourists, there aren’t enough facilities for visitors here. “There aren’t any washrooms nearby,” said Giselle Brielmaier, a tourist, pointing to how there are zero sanitation facilities at the spot. But, Varkala MLA V Joy said there are two washrooms for the tourists, one under the Devaswom Board and the other under the Tourism Department. “The temple authorities lock up the washrooms as it is built near the Balimandapam”, he said.

Safety at stake

Tourists, especially women, who come to Varkala don’t feel safe here. Women feel their safety may be compromised if they step out after 7 pm. Many are even advised to dress conservatively.  

The walkway constructed by the Kerala Tourism has been damaged at many places with stalls taking over vantage positions on the walkway.  Widening of these shops has also caused erosion of the cliff.  “The stalls were agreed to be constructed as temporary structures two meters away from the pathway. But, now they have turned permanent structures,” says Vintu V, a local person.

Another issue plaguing Varkala is dumping of garbage into the sea. The local residents allege that unscientific waste disposal by restaurants, resorts and stall keepers have contributed to the woe. “Waste disposal has always been a problem here. Despite introducing different schemes, the situation remains the same”  said Aravind S, a local shopkeeper.

Streetlights

Despite raising the issue several times, the government has failed to provide a solution to the non-functioning street lights in Varkala. “There are no functioning street lights”, said Jefra, a tourist in Varkala. As a part of the overall development of tourism in Kerala, the government has undertaken an initiative to spend Rs 9 crores to rebrand tourism in the state. Under the barrier-free Kerala project, the plan is to develop basic infrastructure in the state. The projects planned for  Varkala include beautification of Akkulam Tourist  Village, including a new musical fountain, waterfalls and children’s park.

