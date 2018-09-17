Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ganeshotsav valedictory to be held at Thiruvananthapuram

Committee chairman G Madhavan Nair said 10,008 coconuts will be offered to Lord Ganesha at Shanghumugham on the day.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ceremonial procession and cultural meeting marking the valedictory of the Ganeshotsav organised by the Ganeshotsav Trust will be held here on Tuesday.     

Idols being worshipped at 1008 centres and over two lakh houses in the district will be taken to the Pazhavangadi Ganapati temple at 3 pm. The ceremonial procession carrying all the idols will head to Shanghumugham beach.

Rs 50 lakh for flood relief

In the wake of the floods, the committee had called for a cost cut in the festivities which would help to mobilise Rs 50 lakh.

