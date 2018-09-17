Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Cleanliness Fortnight: Collector K Vasuki calls for green protocol

Addressing the gathering at ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Cleanliness Fortnight, K Vasuki said a green protocol of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ should be introduced at Thiruvananthapuram Central station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Cleanliness Fortnight, 2018 commenced under Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, District Collector K Vasuki said a green protocol action plan of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ should be introduced at Thiruvananthapuram Central station which would help conserve the environment and improve cleanliness.

P Jayakumar, additional divisional railway manager, Thiruvananthapuram division, said various efforts are being undertaken by the Railways towards a Clean Railway – Clean India programme and sought the cooperation of passengers and public. A ‘Swachhta Pledge’ was administered by Jayakumar.

Nukkad Natak

Students of Arts College staged a ‘Nukkad Natak’ (street play) stressing the importance of reducing waste and following hygienic practices at railway stations and trains. Impressed by their performance, the divisional manager announced a cash award of Rs 5,000 to them.

Swachhta Hi Seva K Vasuki Clean Railway – Clean India programme

