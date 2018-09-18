Multi-utility solar boat to be launched  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A multi-utility solar boat will be launched on Tuesday at 4.30 pm by Minister for Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran in the state capital. The boat is designed such that it can be used in tourism sector as well for rescue operations during disasters.

The boat has a water purifier for potable water and has solar operated mobile chargers. The boat also has detachable ladder which will help people with low physical strength to board the boat. The boat operates on solar energy and during the rainy season a petrol or diesel engine can be used to power it. This boat can also be dismantled and transported to long distances easily.

The boat is constructed with a twin hull to prevent it from capsizing. It can be used for dam inspection, bird watching, wild life photography and to transport tourists. The Managing Director of Innovation Experience, the company which manufactures these boats said that it can be made at a cost of `6 lakh.

