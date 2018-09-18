Traffic restrictions for Ganesholsavam in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Tuesday from 5.30 pm in view of the Ganesholsavam procession. The processions carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha from various places will converge in front of the Pazhavangady Ganapathy temple. A grand procession will be taken out from Pazhavangady to Shanghumugham for immersing the idols in the sea.

Traffic curbs will be enforced mainly in the stretches of East Fort, Statue, Asan Square, Pattoor-Pettah, Chackai, All Saints College and Shanghumugham road. According to the police, processions coming from Neyyattinkara side should reach MG Road via Padmavilasam Road through Thakaraparambu flyover. Processions from Vizhinjam side should reach Pazhavangady junction via Inchakkal, West Fort, Padmavilasam Road. The processions carrying idols from Attingal side should reach Pazhavangady via Inchakkal, West Fort, SP Fort Hospital and Padmavilasam Road. Floats from Nedumangad side should reach Pazhavangady via Thampanoor, Overbridge, Ganapathy temple, Vettimurichakotta and Padmavilasom Road.

Movement of vehicles in the western side of East Fort will be completely restricted as the grand procession will be taken out from East Fort. The KSRTC buses starting from East Fort should proceed to Killippalam via Attakulangara. The vehicles coming from Manacaud, Attakulangara, Kovalam to East Fort will be diverted to Killipalam.

Vehicles heading to East Fort from Killippalam should pick and drop the passengers at Attakulangara.

The vehicles from Inchakkal to East Fort will be diverted via West Fort through Thakaraparambu flyover, while the vehicles from MG Road and Thampanoor would be allowed to proceed in the normal route through the east track. The vehicles coming from MC Road carrying idols should take Palayam, Statue and Overbridge route to reach Pazhavangady temple.

Parking restrictions

Parking will not be allowed from 3 pm in the stretches from East Fort to Palayam, PMG Road, from Asan Square to Pattoor, Pettah, Chakka, All Saints, Shanghumughom and Valiyathura. Parking spaces have been allotted at the Government High School Attakulangara, Fort High School, Attakulangara–Kothalam Road and SMV School.

Devotees participating in the immersion at Shanghumughom can be parked their vehicles at the Tsunami park and football ground. Those going to the airport should plan in advance. Vehicles towards the domestic airport should avoid the All Saints-Shanghumughom route and take the Inchakkal–Kallummoodu– Shanghumugham route. For details, contact : 0471-2558731, 0471- 2558732.