Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic restrictions for Ganesholsavam in Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Tuesday from 5.30 pm in view of the Ganesholsavam procession.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Tuesday from 5.30 pm in view of the Ganesholsavam procession. The processions carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha from various places will converge in front of the Pazhavangady Ganapathy temple. A grand procession will be taken out from Pazhavangady to Shanghumugham for immersing the idols in the sea.

Traffic curbs will be enforced mainly in the stretches of East Fort, Statue, Asan Square, Pattoor-Pettah, Chackai, All Saints College and Shanghumugham road. According to the police, processions coming from Neyyattinkara side should reach MG Road via Padmavilasam Road through Thakaraparambu flyover. Processions from Vizhinjam side should reach Pazhavangady junction via Inchakkal, West Fort, Padmavilasam Road. The processions carrying idols from Attingal side should reach Pazhavangady via Inchakkal, West Fort, SP Fort Hospital and Padmavilasam Road. Floats from Nedumangad side should reach Pazhavangady via Thampanoor, Overbridge, Ganapathy temple, Vettimurichakotta and Padmavilasom Road.

Movement of vehicles in the western side of East Fort will be completely restricted as the grand procession will be taken out from East Fort. The KSRTC buses starting from East Fort should proceed to Killippalam via Attakulangara. The vehicles coming from Manacaud, Attakulangara, Kovalam to East Fort will be diverted to Killipalam.

Vehicles heading to East Fort from Killippalam should pick and drop the passengers at Attakulangara.
The vehicles from Inchakkal to East Fort will be diverted via West Fort through Thakaraparambu flyover, while the vehicles from MG Road and Thampanoor would be allowed to proceed in the normal route through the east track. The vehicles coming from MC Road carrying idols should take Palayam, Statue and Overbridge route to reach Pazhavangady temple.

Traffic curbs will be enforced mainly in the stretches of East Fort, Statue, Asan Square, Pattoor-Pettah, Chackai, All Saints College and Shangh-umugham road.

The processions carrying idols from Attingal side should reach Pazha-vangady via Inchakkal, West Fort, SP Fort Hospital

Parking restrictions

Parking will not be allowed from 3 pm in the stretches from East Fort to Palayam, PMG Road, from Asan Square to Pattoor, Pettah, Chakka, All Saints, Shanghumughom and Valiyathura. Parking spaces have been allotted at the Government High School Attakulangara, Fort High School, Attakulangara–Kothalam Road and SMV School.

Devotees participating in the immersion at Shanghumughom can be parked their vehicles at the Tsunami park and football ground. Those going to the airport should plan in advance. Vehicles towards the domestic airport should avoid the All Saints-Shanghumughom route and take the Inchakkal–Kallummoodu– Shanghumugham route. For details, contact : 0471-2558731, 0471- 2558732.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesholsavam Traffic restrictions restrictions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo