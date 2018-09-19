Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram draw attention to their problems

An autodriver who did not want to be named, admits he usually skips short trips hoping that he will get a long trip.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vimal Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, however draws attention to the problems faced by auto drivers. “We drive the vehicles to look after our family. We are not rich people. The fuel price has skyrocketed. Either decrease the fuel price or increase our minimum fares.  In addition to that, other aspects like insurance and repairs are costly. We have to take care of these things too’’ he said.  

An autodriver who didnt want to be named, admits he usually skips short trips hoping that he will get a long trip. “After a day’s ride, I will only receive around Rs 300 as profit, exempting the fuel price. Do you think a family can survive on an income of Rs 300 per day?” he asked. But there is also a flip side to the Motor Vehicles Department’s grievance redressal mechanism. Many passengers prefer not to file a complaint as it can be a time-consuming process. 

“I usually pay the amount and don’t create any fuss since the situation can get out of control. I don’t want to lose any time over a fight. Above all, I choose auto- rickshaws because it is easier to hire. I would have to waste a lot of time if I picks up a fight,” said Vandana Vikraman, who works at Technopark.  

