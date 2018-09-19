Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Voluntary organisation to adopt flood-ravaged villages in Mankombu, Kuttanad

kerala_floods_-_kochi

Kerala Flood (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Centre for Intellectual Training and Empowerment (INCITE), a voluntary organisation based in Thiruvananthapuram is all set to adopt three wards - 13, 14 and 15 - of the flood-ravaged Mankombu in Kuttanad. 

Vidhya Ramaswamy, general secretary of the Organisation, told Express the project Care4Mankombu will focus on agriculture, health, education and information technology. She said these are the four verticals which the organisation will be mainly concentrating on during the rebuilding of three wards.  The organisation will conduct a survey, based on which a decision would be taken on what all needs to be done and the volume of the amount involved. She said the organisation will be trying for Corporate Social Responsibility funds (CSR) and will also mobile materials for the support programme in Mankombu.  Vidhya who hails from Mankombu, but working in Thiruvananthapuram in social activities, said she and her team had already visited the area and has had a detailed basic study on what is required in the rehabilitation and recovery programme of Mankombu.

However, just to avoid overlap and for an exact and focused intervention, she will be banking on the survey report which the organisation will be conducting. Vidhya said an 18-member team of INCITE is already in Mankombu and is interacting with the general public as well as the elected people’s representatives and officials to ascertain the various aspects before starting the mission.

