Water supply restored at Thiruvananthapuram zoo

The supply was affected after one of the five Water Authority pipelines which caters to the drinking water needs of the inmates of the zoo, developed a technical snag.

19th September 2018

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The city zoo which has been grappling with water scarcity for the past few days has finally been able to breathe easy. The water supply which was partially hit for close to two and a half days, has been restored. The supply was affected after one of the five Water Authority pipelines which caters to the drinking water needs of the inmates of the zoo, developed a technical snag.

“By Monday night we were able to get water. The past two days were extremely taxing for us. Had they at least provided water in the night, we would have been able to tide over the situation. For two continuous days, the water supply was hit completely in one of the lines and that crippled our functioning. Now everything is back to normalcy,” says Zoo superintendent T V Anil Kumar.

The pipeline which feeds the zoo store, canteen and which supplies drinking water to the enclosures of the monkeys was hit. Although water has started coming in, the Kerala Water Authority has said that the issue has not been sorted out completely. “Full rectification of the issue hasn’t happened yet.

We are still working on it and have not been able to identify the cause. We have observed a shortage in one of the lines and a team of four are working on resolving it,” says superintending engineer Suresh Chandran. With the rising heat, the delay in restoring the water supply had hit the zoo real hard.

