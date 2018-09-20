East Fort to breathe easier

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite several proposals from various corners, there seems to be no end to the traffic congestion at East Fort. And with the KSRTC authorities failing to implement a 13-year old proposal to decongest the East Fort Bus terminal, the present administration has come up with a new proposal to give a make over to the East Fort North bus bay making it a modern bus stand, which might bring relief to the traffic woes in the area.

New proposal

As per the new proposal KSRTC plans to modify the North bus bay area of East Fort into a bus stand with modern facilities. The old proposal to construct a bus stand at East Fort by shifting the present petrol pump area near the chief office is not feasible now due to the heavy rush near the temple area. So a new proposal has been put forward by the present administration, said KSRTC official.

In the new proposal, a bus stand with modern facilities including seating space for passengers, bathrooms, space for feeding mothers and a bus parking facility has been planned. Even after receiving sanction from the government to renew the existing bus stop three months ago, the proposal is proving to be difficult to implement as shop owners who have allegedly encroached the area won’t relocate.

“The government has sanctioned land to the KSRTC and a new location has been identified to relocate these shops by the Revenue department. Still the corporation is helpless to implement the proposal as the shop owners are not ready to leave the place. The relocation process has to be done by the government, after which the KSRTC will implement the proposal without any delay,” said KSRTC MD Tomin J Thachankary.

Parking of private buses

One of the reasons for traffic snarls is random parking of private buses at the East Fort bus bay. KSRTC authorities also pointed out that the directive of the District Collector to prevent private buses from halting at East Fort is not being followed. They also allege that private players are parking vehicles obstructing the movement of KSRTC buses.