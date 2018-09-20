How to stay one step ahead of cyber criminals

K Sanjay Kumar By

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Cyber-crime will increase at an exponential rate in the future as more businesses are likely to fall prey to a data breach that could lead to serious consequences. To tackle the advancing challenges and threats we need to stay one step ahead of the cyber curve. As India’s leading cybersecurity event, c0c0n bring together professionals from all sides of the field and give insights to conquer the looming risks.

Increase in cyber-related incidents over the world such as data breaches, physical infrastructure tampering are always in headlines. As most of the time, the perpetrators didn’t get caught, cybercrimes became a lucrative business. To avoid the risk, firms have a security department under a CSO or a risk officer with a lot of budgets. Studies say global spending on information security products and services will surpass $114 Bn in 2018, an increase of 12.4% from last year.



Good times FOR cybercriminals

As Indian government is coming up with a new Data Protection Act, the pressure will be on the IT companies to keep their systems secure. The most significant step to comply with the new regulation will be auditing and classifying the data. So far the data are scattered and not even known to the IT firms will now be classified and stored.

Legal framework is not enough for cybersecurity. Not to blame any law enforcement agency, discovering and prosecuting cybercrimes is possibly harder than any other area of law enforcement. Rules of evidence requirements, as well as cross-national boundaries, make Internet crime especially difficult to track and prosecute.

Today IT companies are facing numerous threats like the age-old problem of cyber-attacks, data protection regulation and reputational damage to the institution.C0C0N is an annual international cybersecurity, data privacy and hacking conference organised by the international public-private partnership led by the Kerala Police and The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB) in association with Information Security Research Association (ISRA) and Kerala State IT Mission.

It is a rare platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness on the latest trends in information safety, cyber security and hi-tech crimes. It also aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, start-ups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field. Additionally, you will also have the following potential benefits, however, are often worth the travel ordeal

Professional Networking

The best way to combat these attacks is to come together to stand up against internet crimes. You cannot put a price tag on relationships. A new connection provides significant benefits to discuss defence strategies.

The presenters of c0c0n are professionals, instructors, engineers, policymakers and investigators from various police organisations. They will explain how the government and law enforcement agencies protect their assets, how the same technologies are used to protect human lives & cybercrimes.

Types of cyber crimes due to the advent of new regulations

Increase of Ransom incidents against Personally Identifiable Information.

Leveraging the provision of “Right to be forgotten”

Cyberwarfare by state sponsored hackers or hacktivist

Right to access personal data

Hindrances in evidence collection

Three aspects of holistic approach for cybersecurity

Building robust cyber secure infrastructure

Addressing human dimensions of cybersecurity

Legal measures to nail cybercriminals