Kerala Forest Department signs pact for upgrading elephant rehab centre at Kottoor

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department has inked an MoU with the Kerala State Housing Board for upgrading the elephant rehab centre at Kottoor in the district to international standards.

The project is expected to cost Rs 113 crore. Forest Minister K Raju said the government would sanction Rs 105 crore for the project through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The construction will begin in December this year and is expected to be completed by October 2020, he said. The detailed project report, engineering design and outlay have been submitted to the KIIFB. The project includes the construction of enclosures for keeping wild elephants in herds and in isolation, special care centre for the calves, ponds to harvest rainwater, veterinary hospital, office complex, training centre for the mahouts, elephant museum, biological park, accommodation for the staff and mahouts, ‘mess’ for the elephants, canteen for visitors, toilet block, modernisation of accommodation for visitors, gardens and reforestation.

Construction will begin once KIIFB sanctions the money.

The DPR was prepared by the Habitat Technology Group and RTF Infra Pvt Ltd.

The Neyyar-Peppara Forest Development Agency is the SPV for implementing the project and KSHB will execute it.