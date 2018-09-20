Kerala General Education Minister C Raveendranath calls for academic, administrative screening in schools

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The action plan of the academic master plan should be prepared in all schools in the state before November 30, General Education Minister C Raveendranath has said. He was addressing the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) officers in all the 14 districts in the state in a one-day review and planning meeting on Public Education Rejuvenation Mission at Central School in Attakulangara on Wednesday.

“Various educational officers should coordinate to help the schools for preparing the action plan. DDEs should ensure that the master plans will bear fruit. The priority of the action plan should be to ensure the completion of 200 working days in the academic year as several school days were lost due to rain and flood,” Raveendranath said.

He also listed out three priorities that need to be done as part of a quality improvement programme. The minister emphasized the need for academic and administrative monitoring in all schools at district level once in a month to ensure the smooth functioning of academic and administrative proceedings.

A five-member administrative committee has been constituted for overseeing the monitoring programme. The committee comprises a DDE, SSA officer, a teacher of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), an expert of IT@school, district coordinators of rejuvenation programme.

“In the academic monitoring process, the DDEs should instruct school authorities to take special care of those students who are poor at studies. Proper planning is needed before the periodical monitoring at schools. We can’t compromise on academic excellence. So the DDEs are also responsible for the academic performance of students. They should ensure that every student passes examinations,” Raveendranath added.

He also stressed the importance of administrative monitoring process in which the officers should ensure that the construction of 141 international-level schools is completed before June 1, 2019. The minister said all the school buildings, being constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore and 3 crore, should be functional on the next Praveshanolsavam day. The DDEs should also be responsible to monitor the functioning of Samagra portal in all the schools.

The DDEs should also ensure that the distribution of volume-II textbooks to all the students is completed by the end of this month, said Raveendranath “With the government cancelling the first quarterly examination, the question papers which were printed earlier should be discussed in classes. The DDEs should monitor that the schools are complying with this”, he said. On an end note, Raveendranath said the proper monitoring of biodiversity maintenance in all school campuses is also needed.