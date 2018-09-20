Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala General Education Minister C Raveendranath calls for academic, administrative screening in schools

C Raveendranath was addressing the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) officers in all the 14 districts in the state in a one-day review and planning meeting

Published: 20th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister C Raveendranath interacting with the students of Cusat

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The action plan of the academic master plan should be prepared in all schools in the state before November 30, General Education Minister C Raveendranath has said. He was addressing the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) officers in all the 14 districts in the state in a one-day review and planning meeting on Public Education Rejuvenation Mission at Central School in  Attakulangara on Wednesday. 

“Various educational officers should coordinate to help the schools for preparing the action plan. DDEs should ensure that the master plans will bear fruit. The priority of the action plan should be to ensure the completion of 200 working days in the academic year as several school days were lost due to rain and flood,” Raveendranath said. 

He also listed out three priorities that need to be done as part of a quality improvement programme. The minister emphasized the need for academic and administrative monitoring in all schools at district level once in a month to ensure the smooth functioning of academic and administrative proceedings.      

A five-member administrative committee has been constituted for overseeing the monitoring programme. The committee comprises a DDE, SSA officer, a teacher of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), an expert of IT@school, district coordinators of rejuvenation programme. 

“In the academic monitoring process, the DDEs should instruct school authorities to take special care of those students who are poor at studies. Proper planning is needed before the periodical monitoring at schools. We can’t compromise on academic excellence. So the DDEs are also responsible for the academic performance of students. They should ensure that every student passes examinations,” Raveendranath added. 

He also stressed the importance of administrative monitoring process in which the officers should ensure that the construction of 141 international-level schools is completed before June 1, 2019. The minister said all the  school buildings, being constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore and 3 crore, should be functional on the next Praveshanolsavam day. The DDEs should also be responsible to monitor the functioning of Samagra portal in all the schools. 

The DDEs should also ensure that the distribution of volume-II textbooks to all the students is completed by the end of this month, said Raveendranath  “With the government cancelling the first quarterly examination, the question papers which were printed earlier should be discussed in classes. The DDEs should monitor that the schools are complying with this”, he said. On an end note, Raveendranath said the proper monitoring of biodiversity maintenance in all school campuses is also needed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
C Raveendranath Screening in schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina